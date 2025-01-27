Speaker Bagbin: Parliament is the Voice of the People

The Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, has underscored the crucial role of Parliament as the legislative voice of the Ghanaian people.

He made this assertion during a visit from a six-member delegation from the University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC), led by Prof. Christiana Hammond, Rector of the Institute of Journalism. The delegation presented a proposal for new courses focused on Effective Political Communication, aimed at enhancing the communication skills of Members of Parliament (MPs).

Rt. Hon. Bagbin emphasized Parliament’s responsibility to represent the voice of the people, particularly in systems like Ghana’s, where such representation is integral to governance. He stated, “Parliament is the voice of the people, particularly in jurisdictions that focus on that voice, including the Commonwealth.” He also highlighted the role of political communication in the daily operations of Parliament, noting that the institution has consistently sought out expert resources to train MPs in this area.

As part of Parliament’s ongoing reform efforts, Mr. Bagbin shared that the Public Affairs Department has been restructured into three separate units: Media Relations, Public Engagement, and Parliamentary Broadcasting. These changes are aimed at improving communication strategies and increasing citizen engagement in parliamentary proceedings.

In response, UniMAC has expressed a desire to collaborate with the Parliamentary Training Institute to provide training programs in political communication. These programs will lead to Diplomas and Degrees, designed to build the capacity of MPs to communicate more effectively with the public and ensure a more informed and engaged citizenry.