Speaker Bagbin Raises Concerns Over Life After Parliament for Former MPs

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has expressed deep concern over the financial struggles faced by former Members of Parliament (MPs) after leaving office.

Bagbin highlighted the disparity between the privileges MPs enjoy during their tenure and the harsh reality they face once their term ends, noting that many former MPs live in penury due to the personal resources they commit to securing their positions.

According to Bagbin, while in office, MPs have access to various benefits, including cars, but upon leaving Parliament, they are often unable to afford even basic necessities, such as bicycles. This, he says, is a troubling situation that needs to be addressed.

“I have received calls about this issue, and now people are looking back and seeing former MPs are all in penury. When you are in office and have the trappings of the office, see whether they can even ride a bicycle after leaving Parliament. People have spoken to me about it, and we need to do something about it as a country. That is part of resetting Ghana,” Bagbin said during a Thanksgiving event at his residence.

The Speaker went on to reveal that his second term as Speaker was granted with the hope of addressing this issue and ensuring that former MPs do not end up in financial distress after serving the country. Bagbin emphasized the need for systemic changes to secure the welfare of parliamentarians once they leave office.