Speaker Bagbin Reaffirms Commitment to Passing LGBTQ+ Bill, Vows to Hold Government Accountable

Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has reiterated his unwavering commitment to passing the controversial LGBTQ+ bill, asserting its vital role in safeguarding Ghana’s cultural values and democratic principles.

Addressing a Ghanaian community in Côte d’Ivoire during his diplomatic mission on January 21, Bagbin firmly expressed his disapproval of same-sex relationships, stating that he would rather “die than live in a society” where such unions are accepted.

The Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, widely known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, has sparked intense debate within Ghana. Supporters argue that it upholds traditional Ghanaian values, while opponents claim it infringes on fundamental human rights. Despite international and domestic criticism, Speaker Bagbin remains resolute in his support for the bill, describing it as essential for protecting the country’s moral fabric.

“I’m determined to see this through quickly, hoping for passage this year,” Bagbin said during the open forum. “To me, it’s a matter of upholding moral principles, and I’m willing to take a strong stance, even if it comes at great personal cost.” His comments underscore his dedication to passing the bill despite ongoing controversy surrounding its potential impact on human rights.

Bagbin also used the opportunity to criticize the previous administration’s handling of the bill. He pointed out that, although Parliament had passed the LGBTQ+ bill, former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s refusal to assent to the legislation was unconstitutional. “According to our laws, the president doesn’t have the authority to reject a bill passed by parliament,” he stated. He further emphasized that Parliament alone holds the power to create laws, and described the former president’s refusal as an overstep of constitutional bounds.

“The former president faced consequences for this action, and I doubt anyone will make the same mistake again,” Bagbin added, suggesting that future administrations would be held to account if they attempted to block legislation passed by Parliament.

In addition to his stance on the LGBTQ+ bill, Bagbin also addressed concerns about government accountability and transparency. He reiterated his commitment to ensuring the executive delivers on its campaign promises, including the establishment of a women’s bank aimed at providing low-interest credit. Bagbin pledged to hold the executive accountable for any deviations from these promises, warning that he would speak out if necessary.

“We will hold the executive accountable for their promises. For instance, we’re committed to establishing a women’s bank, which will provide credit at very low interest rates. If they attempt to renege on this promise, I won’t hesitate to speak out,” Bagbin stated.

He also addressed the issue of government size, specifically the cabinet, which currently includes 60 ministers. Bagbin made it clear that any attempt to appoint more than 60 ministers would be unacceptable. “We are marking them. This is how we ensure the government delivers on its promises,” he said, adding that effective governance requires constant vigilance.

His comments underscore the Speaker’s determination to ensure that the government delivers on its pledges and adheres to the principles of good governance. “We mean business, and we expect the government to do the same,” Bagbin concluded, signaling his intent to hold the executive to its promises in the coming years.

With the LGBTQ+ bill poised to continue dominating political discourse in Ghana, and Bagbin’s firm stance on accountability, the coming months are likely to see heightened political tension as both issues unfold.