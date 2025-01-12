Speaker Bagbin Reflects on God’s Purpose for His Second Term

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has reflected on the reasons behind his second term as Speaker, emphasizing the need for systemic reforms to ensure that Members of Parliament (MPs) do not face financial struggles after their service to the country.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving event at his residence, Bagbin expressed concern over the plight of former MPs, many of whom are left financially distressed after leaving office.

Bagbin revealed that he has received numerous complaints from ex-parliamentarians, who have faced severe financial challenges despite their years of public service. He acknowledged that the current system, where MPs often spend their own resources to fund campaigns for re-election, has become a daunting and unsustainable burden. “It’s frightening,” he said, highlighting the pressures MPs face just to stay in office.

“There’s a need for change so that after serving the country, parliamentarians do not end up broke,” Bagbin stated, urging for a shift in how the welfare of MPs is managed. “People are now looking back and seeing former MPs in penury. When you’re in office and you have the trappings of the office, look at whether they can even ride a bicycle. This is unacceptable, and we need to do something about it as a country.”

In his remarks, Bagbin underscored that the need for reform within Parliament is part of a larger effort to “reset” Ghana, a process in which Parliament must play an essential role. He noted that while President Akufo-Addo is leading efforts to reset the country, Parliament too must ensure its own systems are overhauled to better support MPs.

“It’s not only His Excellency the President that is resetting Ghana; we in Parliament also need to reset Ghana,” Bagbin emphasized, adding that addressing the concerns of MPs’ welfare is a significant part of this reform. He expressed his belief that his continued role as Speaker will allow him to make the necessary changes to improve the conditions for parliamentarians.

Bagbin’s call for reform highlights a growing recognition that the financial security and overall well-being of MPs must be prioritized to ensure that public service remains an attractive and sustainable career choice.