Speaker Bagbin Urges MPs to Embrace Their Role in National Development as 9th Parliament Begins

Rt Hon Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the newly elected Speaker of the 9th Parliament of Ghana, has called on the newly sworn-in Members of Parliament (MPs) to fully acknowledge the weight of their responsibilities as political leaders in shaping the nation’s future.

During the inauguration of the 9th Parliament on January 7, 2025, Speaker Bagbin, after administering the oath to MPs, congratulated them and emphasized the importance of their roles in the advancement of Ghana. He reminded the MPs that they now hold a crucial responsibility in driving national development, stating that the success of the country hinges on their ability to work collaboratively for the common good.

“It is very important for you to keep uppermost in your mind the crucial role of political leadership in the process of national development,” Speaker Bagbin said. He further noted, “Today, we are now the political leaders of this country, and this honorable responsibility rests with us. I know together we can do it. We have no alternative but to come together to develop Ghana.”

Bagbin urged the MPs to approach their work with integrity and commitment, stressing that their actions should reflect the trust and confidence placed in them by the people. He concluded his remarks by offering his heartfelt congratulations on behalf of the constituents and the people of Ghana, expressing confidence that they would not abuse the trust bestowed upon them.

The 9th Parliament of Ghana is made up of 183 members from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who currently hold the majority, while the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has 88 members. Additionally, four independent candidates are aligned with the NDC.

This session of Parliament marks the beginning of a new political chapter, coinciding with the swearing-in of President-elect John Dramani Mahama on the same day at the Independence Square. The developments signal a fresh period of governance for Ghana as political leaders take on their pivotal roles in national progress.