Speaker Bagbin Urges New MPs to Honor Their Constituents and Serve with Dedication

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has urged newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) to remain committed to serving the needs of their constituents and the nation, emphasizing the immense responsibility they bear as public servants.

Speaking at an orientation session for first-time MPs, Bagbin reminded lawmakers of the sacrifices made by citizens to support them, even risking their lives in some cases, and the importance of upholding that trust.

“You are a role model. The lives of so many people depend on you. Don’t fail them. This is what touches my heart,” Bagbin said, highlighting the deep connection MPs must maintain with the people who voted them into office. He further pointed out that the dedication and loyalty of citizens extend far beyond the election period, with many continuing to defend their representatives with unwavering support.

The Speaker strongly emphasized the moral obligation MPs have to act in the best interest of their constituents, warning that complacency or failure to fulfill their duties would not only be unjust but could also hinder the divine blessings they seek. “Whatever you sow, you reap,” Bagbin remarked, urging MPs to recognize that the service they provide is ultimately a reflection of their own values and the future they wish to build.

In his address, Bagbin framed the MPs’ roles as an opportunity to effect meaningful change, reminding them that the choices they make today will directly influence the future of the country. He called on the lawmakers to take their responsibilities seriously and ensure that their time in Parliament is used to address the pressing concerns of the people they represent.