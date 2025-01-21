Speaker Bagbin Urges Pan-African Unity for Democracy and Stability

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has called for greater unity among African nations under the banner of Pan-Africanism to promote democracy, political stability, and development across the continent.

Speaking at the National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire during its First Ordinary Session for the year, Speaker Bagbin emphasized the need for African legislators to collaborate in addressing critical challenges such as terrorism, regional conflicts, and climate change, which continue to threaten the stability of the West African sub-region.

The session saw the participation of six other distinguished Speakers of National Parliaments, including those from Senegal, Benin, Togo, Nigeria, and the ECOWAS Parliament, highlighting a collective commitment to strengthening African unity through parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue. The event was hosted by the President of the National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire, H.E. Adama Bictogo.

Speaker Bagbin was accompanied by his wife, Madam Linda Ofosuah Oboh, along with Members of Parliament, including Hon. Habib Iddrisu, Hon. Dorcas Toffey, Hon. Dr. Sebastian Sandaare, and other staff members.