Speaker Bagbin Warns MPs Against Engaging in Illegal Mining Activities

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, has issued a stern warning to Members of Parliament (MPs) involved in illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, urging them to cease such activities immediately.

In a pointed statement made on the floor of the House on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Bagbin stressed that MPs must lead by example and avoid any involvement in the destructive practice.

He emphasized that Parliament should be a beacon of integrity and leadership, particularly in matters that affect the nation’s future. Bagbin made it clear that any MP found to be engaging in galamsey would face serious consequences. “If any of you happen to be involved in galamsey, please advise yourselves. You must be prepared as a House to bite the bullet. We must lead and show the way,” he warned.

In a call for transparency, the Speaker urged lawmakers to come forward if they were aware of any colleagues involved in illegal mining, stating, “If I get any information that any of you is involved in Galamsey, we shall start taking action from the House. Please, if you know them, submit their names to me.” His remarks underscored the importance of accountability within Parliament and the need for MPs to act in the best interests of the country.

Bagbin also reminded the new members of Parliament of their role in shaping Ghana’s future. With 114 new MPs replacing outgoing members, he encouraged them to make the most of their time in office. “Seize this moment and opportunity to make the impact you can to this country. It may well be your last. Only 4 years and you’ll be gone,” he said, underscoring the importance of leaving a positive legacy for the nation.

The Speaker’s comments reflect growing concerns about the negative impact of illegal mining on the environment, communities, and the economy, with galamsey being one of the most pressing issues in the country. His call to action serves as a reminder that public officials must be held to the highest standards, particularly when their actions could harm the country’s natural resources and development.