Speaker extends congratulatory message to Moslems on Eid Fitr

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has on the occasion of Eid Fitr extended congratulatory message to the Muslim Community in Ghana.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament and copied to the Ghana News Agency said: “On the occasion of Eid, I extend my heartfelt congratulations for a successful Ramadan to my Muslim brothers and sisters all over the world, the Muslim Community in Ghana and the Muslim Caucus in Parliament.

“May the Almighty Allah accept all that you prayed for during the month-long fasting.

“I wish you, your families, friends, and loved ones a joyous blessed day of Eid, having shown devotion, perseverance, and kindness to the poor throughout the fasting period in fulfilment of one of the most important pillars of Islam.”

Speaker Bagbin said may their prayers and fasting bring blessings and prosperity to mother Ghana even as thet mark the end of Ramadan with celebrations, characterized by sharing and providing for the needy in society.