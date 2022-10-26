Speaker Giving Ruling On Fate Of Sarah Adwoa Safo

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is currently giving his ruling on a preliminary objection raised by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, ahead of the consideration of the report of the Privileges Committee tasked to investigate the continuous absence of Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo from the Chamber.

The MP and two other NPP MPs, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, and Henry Quartey, MP for Ayawaso West, were hauled before the committee for breaching the 15-day absent rule in Parliament.

Despite several invitations, Adwoa Safo failed to honour the summons and appear before the committee.

Watch live coverage of today’s parliamentary proceedings:

https://www.facebook.com/Parliament.of.Ghana/videos/450881733698680/