The Speaker Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye has praised the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School team that won the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) describing them as heroes who have made their school proud.

According to him the people who founded the school had a purpose to instill in the children Christian training for a soilid foundation.

“Those who started the school wanted something or they purposed something in heart and I would like us to remind ourselves of our pedigree on occasions like this. It stimulates and encourages us to achieve what those people set out to accomplish, which is summarized in our motto Christian training, sure solid foundation,”

Prof Oquaye made the remark when a delegation from PRESEC-Legon including the team that won the just ended National Science and Maths Quiz paid a courtesy call on him at Parliament House in Accra.

PRESEC-Legon were crown champions for the sixth time in the just ended NSMQ after winning the trophy in 1995, 2003, 2006, 2008, and 2009.

PRESEC has also been to the NSMQ finals more than any other school and won the competition more than any other group.

Prof Oquaye also observed that the PRESEC boys that won the NSMQ apart from their academic achievement were well behaved during the contest.

“When I saw the PRESEC boys, three fine gentlemen on television that day, apart from their academic achievement, if you look at them from top to bottom you would be proud of them, no baggy trousers…. groomed physically, mentally, spiritually, morally all in one person. Because those started that institution wanted to achieve something and by the grace of God they have achieved it,” he added.

Prof Oquaye also charged the new crop of students in the school to maintain the discipline and Christian training by passing on the tradition to those who would come after them.

It is a privilege to be in PRESEC, I trust that those who left that to us, you who are there would also leave the same thing…by handing over the tradition,” he said.

Rev Ebenezer Market, Board Chairman of PRESEC and Global President of PRESEC Old Boys Association in his remark recalled that during a courtesy on the Speaker to invite him to the school’s 80th Anniversary celebration, Prof Oquaye among other things urged the school’s board and management to work hard to ensure that PRESEC win the NSMQ trophy this time around.

He also recollected a profound statement made by the Speaker to them “Do not think of yourself as any other secondary school, think of yourself Presbyterian Boys Secondary School and that touch must never be allowed to go out. Go and bring me the trophy,”

He said with the Speaker’s admonition to the school authorities and the board they then set up committees to investigate the challenges that the institution had.

Rev Markwei also explained that the Old Student Association and the board did not only put pressure on the school authorities to perform but provided with the interface to be able to accomplish the task of lifting the trophy for the NSMQ once again.

He expressed thanks to God that this year through hard work and with the support of stakeholders PRESEC was able to lift the NSMQ for the sixth time.

“We are grateful to God that this year by hard work and from every stakeholder in the NSMQ including the school administration, old students, teachers and handlers… and this year 2020 PRESEC have lifted the NSMQ for sixth time,” he said.