Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, Casts His Vote in Nadowli/Kaleo Constituency

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, cast his vote today in the Nadowli/Kaleo constituency in the Upper West Region, marking another significant moment in his long-standing political journey.

Bagbin, who has served as a Member of Parliament for this constituency for several decades, is now fulfilling his civic duty once again, following his elevation to the role of Speaker of Parliament. His continued presence in the constituency underscores his deep connection with the people of Nadowli/Kaleo and his longstanding commitment to public service.

As a senior figure in Ghanaian politics, Bagbin’s participation in the election is symbolic, reflecting both his personal dedication to the democratic process and the vital role of leadership in encouraging voter turnout. His involvement in the election today highlights the importance of active participation in shaping the nation’s future.

Having represented Nadowli/Kaleo for years, Bagbin’s vote today serves as a reminder of his long and dedicated service to the people, reinforcing the values of democracy and civic responsibility in Ghana’s electoral process.