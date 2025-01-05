Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin Thanks Party Leadership for Continued Trust

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the leadership of his political party for reposing their confidence in him to continue serving as the Speaker of the 9th Parliament.

In a statement, Bagbin acknowledged the endorsement and support from President-elect John Dramani Mahama, who, in a recent declaration, directed his party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) to nominate and back Bagbin for the position. Mahama emphasized that Bagbin’s extensive experience would be instrumental in strengthening the workings of Parliament in the coming term.

Responding to the support, Bagbin expressed his sincere appreciation, noting that he remains committed to upholding the values necessary to ensure the Ninth Parliament operates with the highest standards. He also emphasized that his continued role would be focused on fostering an environment conducive to effective governance and parliamentary proceedings.