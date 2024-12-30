Speaker of Parliament Bars Three MPs from Taking Oath Following Court Ruling

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has ruled that three Members of Parliament (MPs), whose elections were annulled by the High Court, cannot be sworn in.

The affected MPs—Francis Xavier Sosu, Edward Kugan Abreu, and Perpetual Acidri—saw their election results invalidated by the court due to electoral irregularities and malpractices that compromised the integrity of the voting process.

This ruling follows the provisions outlined in Article 97 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, which stipulates that individuals declared unfit to hold office cannot take or retain a seat in Parliament. In his decision, the Speaker emphasized the constitutional requirement that disqualifies these MPs from assuming office due to the court’s verdict.

The ruling has significant consequences for the current structure of Parliament, particularly regarding the allocation of committee seats and chairmanships, which may now be reshuffled in light of the absence of the three MPs. The decision has not gone without controversy, and it is expected that an appeal will be filed in the coming days.

For now, the MPs involved in the dispute will not be able to take their seats in Parliament, further complicating the legislative body’s composition until the matter is resolved through the appeal process.