Speaker of Parliament Calls for Peace and Unity Ahead of December 7 Elections

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has urged Ghanaians to approach the upcoming general elections with peace, unity, and love for the nation.

With the elections set for Saturday, December 7, when citizens will elect a new President and Members of Parliament, Speaker Bagbin emphasized the importance of maintaining calm during and after the voting process.

In a brief statement, Bagbin said, “As we enter December, a month of hope and anticipation, I urge all citizens to approach the upcoming elections with unity, peace, and love for our nation. Together, let us build a brighter future for Ghana.”

The call for peace comes ahead of what is expected to be a highly charged electoral process, with Ghana’s political landscape facing significant scrutiny as the country prepares for the polls.

Special Voting Exercise: Low Turnout, Exclusion of Eastern and Western Regions

As part of the electoral process, the Special Voting exercise took place on Monday, December 2, across 14 regions in Ghana. A total of 131,478 voters participated, representing a small fraction (0.007%) of the total electorate of 18,741,159. Notably, the Eastern and Western Regions were excluded from the exercise.

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, explained that the exclusion of these two regions was due to an incident involving a defaced ballot paper for the Presidential election in the Eastern Region, which had been leaked from the printing house. This prompted the decision to exclude those regions from the special voting exercise to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

As Ghana approaches the elections, Bagbin’s call for peace and unity is a reminder of the importance of a fair, peaceful, and transparent voting process for the country’s democracy.