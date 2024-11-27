Wednesday, November 27, 2024
    Politics

    Speaker of Parliament Declines NPP’s Request for Recall Before Elections

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has rejected a request from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus to reconvene Parliament on November 28 and 29, 2024, ahead of the general elections.

    The NPP caucus had submitted a memo to Bagbin, urging him to summon Parliament for two days to address urgent government business. However, in a response issued on November 27, Bagbin explained that it would not be feasible to hold the proposed sitting at this time.

    Bagbin emphasized that the parliamentary calendar allows for a break during the election campaign period, a time when political parties and candidates are focused on engaging the electorate. He noted that the timing of the requested recall, just before the December 7 general elections, would disrupt the campaign schedules of MPs and political parties. Citing provisions of the Constitution, the Speaker argued that it was not in the national interest to interrupt the election process.

    The Speaker also raised concerns about the practicality of addressing the 22 items proposed by the NPP caucus within the two-day window. He suggested that the government prioritize these issues, along with others not included in the memo, and address them after the elections. Parliament will resume sittings following the elections to complete essential legislative business and ensure a smooth transition to the 9th Parliament.

    Bagbin concluded his statement by urging MPs to demonstrate honor, empathy, and humility in their duties, as the nation’s priorities during this period must be focused on the electoral process. Consequently, he confirmed that he would not be exercising his discretion to recall Parliament as requested.

    Electoral Commission

