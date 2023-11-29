Speaker of Parliament reaffirms commitment to establish Parliamentary Training Institute

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has reaffirmed his longstanding commitment to the establishment of a Parliamentary Training Institute in Ghana.

This visionary initiative has been a dream of Mr. Bagbin for many years, and it is cited as one of the primary reasons for his initial departure from parliamentary duties as Member of Parliament representing people of Nadowli West constituency.

The revelation came during an interaction between Mr. Alban Bagbin and the Bono Regional Minister, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene, in Sunyani.

The Speaker had just addressed a vibrant durbar of chiefs and the people of Suma-Ahenkro, marking the culmination of the 2023 Suma Royal Retreat at Suma-Ahenko.

Mr. Alban Bagbin acknowledged the challenges faced by new parliamentarians in adapting to the intricate procedures of the parliament.

He shared that, in some instances, it takes up to two terms for a new member to fully grasp the complexities of parliamentary processes.

This, he emphasized, underscores the necessity of establishing a dedicated institute to facilitate the training and education of aspiring parliamentarians.

The envisioned Parliamentary Training Institute aims to provide comprehensive training programs for individuals aspiring to become parliamentarians.

These programs will cover a spectrum of topics, including legislative procedures, parliamentary ethics, public speaking and debate skills, policy analysis and development, understanding of parliamentary rules, constituency relations, and leadership and management skills.

Furthermore, the institute will extend its curriculum to encompass areas such as governance, public administration, and other relevant subjects. The objective is to equip potential parliamentarians with the essential knowledge and skills needed to excel in their roles and effectively contribute to the democratic process.

Crucially, the Parliamentary Training Institute will be designed to be inclusive, welcoming individuals from all political backgrounds. The emphasis is on providing education and training to potential parliamentarians irrespective of their political affiliations, fostering a culture of collaboration and understanding.

Mr. Alban Bagbin said the Suma paramount chief has offered him a parcel of land for the establishment of the institute when he’s ready.

The Bono Regional Minister, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene welcome the establishment of the institute appealed the speaker to consider the offer made to him by Nana Suma Paramount chief and established the institute in the Bono region since the region is easily accessible to all the other fifteen regions.

Mad Justina Owusu Banahene took a moment to appeal to the Speaker, requesting that due consideration be given to Bono Region MPs whenever they seek the floor to express their views.

Her plea is grounded in the belief that by actively recognizing and engaging with Bono MPs during parliamentary discussions, the unique aspirations of the region can be more effectively conveyed and represented.

Pic: Randy Asharaf (NPP Bono Deputy Nasara Coordinator), Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene (Bono Minister), Mr. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin (Speaker of Parliament,)