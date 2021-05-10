The Speaker of the United Nations Youth Association (UNYA)-Ghana Youth Parliament, Rt. Hon. Nana Owusu B. Robert will on Saturday, May 15, 2021 pay a courtesy call on the Zongo Chief and President of Gomoa Akyempim Council of Zongo Chiefs, Seriki Tahirou Zaaki.

According to a Press Release issued by the Office of Parliamentary Affairs of UNYA, the working visit to the chief’s palace will serves as an opportunity to foster relations between the Community and the UNYA body.

It said, there will be discussions on land guard activities, its effects on the Kasoa enclave and the grave effects on the youth and livelihoods.

There will also be ”discussions on the growing social vices in the communities and ways to bring the youth together for change and decision making as a measure of promoting development and capacity building in the youth of the community.”

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Nana Owusu B. Robert will use the medium to congratulate and tender his Eid wishes to the Muslim Community on their successful Ramadan journey.

Dignitaries including divisional chiefs under Seriki Tahirou Zaaki who will grace the occasion will be treated to good Damba songs and dances.

–Prosper Agbenyega