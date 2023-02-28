Speaker permits media coverage during hearing CI on Voter Registration

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin Tuesday ruled that the Committee of the Whole Meeting of Parliament will be opened to the media and the public.

His ruling follows the request by Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu, that the House allow the media to sit-in to broadcast whatever happens at the meeting for Ghanaians to be informed.

Mrs Jean Mensa, the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson and Dr Kenneth Agyeman Attafuah, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Identification Authority (NIA), who are being led by the Finance Minister, are in the House to brief the Committee of the Whole on the Public Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations, 2022 and the Registration of Ghanaians for the Ghana Card.

The Speaker, who is chairing the Committee of the Whole Meeting, indicated that the matter before the House was of great importance to Ghanaians, hence the need for the media to sit-in.

By the draft Constitutional Instrument (CI), the EC is seeking to make the Ghana Card the sole document for Voters’ Registration but not a substitute for the Voter ID card.