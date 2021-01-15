Mr Kwesi Dawood, a resident of Cape Coast, has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament to thoroughly investigate what he described as “unruly conduct” of two Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Central Region.

The two are Mr Kennedy Agyapong and Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson, MPs for Assin Central and Awutu Senya East, respectively.

Mr Dawood, in the petition, accused Mr Agyapong of threatening to burn the house of former President John Dramani Mahama and some top officials of the NDC on NET2 TV.

He said Mr Agyapong accused Mr Mahama, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Joshua Akamba, the National Organizer of the NDC, Lieutenant Colonel (Rtd) Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, the former National Security Adviser, and Mr Baba Jamal, former MP for Akwatia, of burning 14 market stalls without giving a speck of evidence.

Mr Dawood said Mr Agyapong proceeded to use unprintable words against the former President as well as other high ranking members of the NDC.

He accused Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson, on the other hand, of leading a team of men to disrupt the registration process during the voter registration exercise in July, last year.

“The men in her company and under her orders physically assaulted persons including persons with disability, seized the mobile phones of persons who attempted to record their acts of vandalism and fired gunshots at the crowd, which had showed up for the registration exercise,” Mr Dawood alledged in his petition.

“The Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson later on the same Monday, July 20, 2020 in a television interview with Adom TV, unreservedly admitted that she indeed fired the gun at the said polling station at that material time,” he added.

Their alleged actions, according to Mr Dawood, were inimical to democracy and posed grave danger to life and property of citizens of Ghana and a threat to the peace and security of the country.

Mr Dawwod, a native of Agona Swedru, is thus praying the Speaker of Parliament to accordingly bring the two MPs to book should they be found liable to the alleged stated wrong doings.