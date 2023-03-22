Speakers at achievers’ summit leave lasting impression on students

Patrons of an achievers’ summit held at the Christian Service University College (CSUC) in Kumasi have applauded the various speakers for their inspirational and thought-provoking delivery.

Some of students who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the event said their encounter with the speakers had ignited their passion for entrepreneurship and the desire to start their own businesses while in school.

The summit, which was organised by the Student Representative Council (SRC) of the College, in collaboration with Tikvah Africa, sought to mentor the students to discover their entrepreneurial and leadership skills.

It was on the theme: “Equipping Graduates with Entrepreneurial and Leadership Skills for National Development.”

Speakers including the Mr Francis-Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, and Dr Stephen Amoah, MP for Nhyiaeso, exposed the students to practical ways of unearthing their potential for personal development.

Other speakers were Prof. Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo, a Veteran Journalist and Chairman of the National Media Commission, Rev. James Najimba, the Lead Sales Executive at Ernest Chemist Limited, and Rev. Bonaventure Eshun, President of Tikvah Africa.

They took turns to mentor the students on entrepreneurial and leadership skills as well as values and principles required as individuals for personal growth, using their life experiences as examples.

The inspiration and knowledge imparted during the summit was so intriguing that students could not help but applaud intermittently to demonstrate their appreciation for the speakers.

A cross-section of students who shared their experiences praised the SRC and Tikvah Africa for the laudable initiative to add value to whatever courses they were pursuing at the university.

They said the knowledge acquired through the summit was resourceful and could help shape the lives of many students after school.

They called for more of such engagements to prepare students for the field of work and arouse their interest in entrepreneurship to reduce graduate unemployment.

Mr Emmanuel Amegavi Sosu, the SRC President of CSUC, said the initiative sought to empower students, especially those about to complete their courses to overcome challenges in the world of work.

He was of the view that the experiences shared by the various speakers were motivating enough to inspire students to embrace entrepreneurship to improve their livelihoods.