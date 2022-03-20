Speaker’s Cash Requests Claims False – Parliamentary Service

The Parliamentary Service has denied claims that the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, has made cash requests from Parliament.

A statement signed by Madam Kate Addo, the Director of Public Affairs of the Parliamentary Service, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said that the reports in some sections of the media about the Speaker’s alleged request for funds were false and must be dismissed.

“We would like to state categorically that the Rt. Hon Speaker has not, at any point in time, made direct cash requests from Parliament.

“The conditions of service of public employees, including political office holders, cover medical care, both local and foreign. The specific details of each category of public employees are covered by the law.”

The statement said, “In the case of Parliamentarians and Speakers, the Presidential Commission on Emoluments details out the main areas of coverage. This covers sitting and former Speakers. The current Speaker has no authority and has not made any attempt to, in any way, amend or alter what had been in existence before he came into the office.

According to the statement, Parliament was fully aware of the dire times faced by the country and was mindful to avoid any profligate spending.

“Indeed, the Eighth Parliament, right from its inception, has sought to put the interest and wellbeing of the taxpayer at the fore of all its considerations and deliberations for the enactment of laws and the formulation of policies.

This has been manifestly exhibited in the way proceedings have been held since January 2021,” it said.

The statement urged the media to be circumspect in their reportage, given their critical role in the development of the country.