Speaker’s decision to suspend three of our members unfortunate – Minority

The Minority in Parliament has strongly condemned the decision by Speaker Alban Sumana Bagbin to suspend three of its members, labeling the move as an overreach of parliamentary authority and a threat to democratic principles.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Minority described the suspension as a blatant act of selective justice and called for its immediate reversal.

The suspended members, whose identities were not immediately disclosed, were reportedly penalized for actions deemed contrary to parliamentary decorum. However, the Minority argued that the Speaker’s decision was made without giving the affected members an opportunity to defend themselves, setting a dangerous precedent for parliamentary proceedings.

“The decision by the Speaker to unilaterally suspend our members without a fair hearing is an unfortunate overreach of parliamentary authority and a blatant display of selective justice,” the statement read. “It undermines the democratic principles that underpin the legislative process and sets a dangerous precedent where the Speaker can arrogate to himself the power to punish those who do not align with his preferred political narrative.”

The Minority further expressed concern that the Speaker’s actions could erode the integrity of Parliament and stifle dissenting voices, which are essential for a healthy democracy. “Parliament thrives on robust debate and the free expression of diverse viewpoints. Any attempt to suppress these through unilateral decisions risks turning this august house into a rubber-stamp institution,” the statement added.

The caucus called on the Speaker to reverse the suspension and ensure that due process is followed in all disciplinary matters. “We reject this decision in its entirety and demand that it be reversed immediately. The principles of fairness, transparency, and accountability must guide all actions taken in this house,” the Minority declared.

The suspension has sparked a heated debate within political circles, with some observers siding with the Speaker’s decision to enforce discipline, while others have echoed the Minority’s concerns about procedural fairness. Civil society groups have also weighed in, urging Parliament to uphold democratic norms and avoid actions that could be perceived as politically motivated.

As tensions rise in the legislative chamber, the focus now shifts to whether the Speaker will reconsider his decision or stand firm. The incident has reignited discussions about the balance of power within Parliament and the need for mechanisms to ensure that disciplinary actions are carried out transparently and impartially.

For now, the Minority’s rejection of the suspension has drawn a clear line in the sand, setting the stage for a potential showdown over the principles of democracy and due process in Ghana’s Parliament.