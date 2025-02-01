Speaker’s Suspension of MPs Sparks Legal Challenge and Political Tensions

A fresh wave of controversy has hit Ghana’s Parliament as Deputy Minority Chief Whip Habib Iddrisu has openly challenged Speaker Alban Bagbin’s decision to suspend four Members of Parliament (MPs) for their alleged roles in last week’s chaotic vetting session.

Iddrisu, speaking on Accra-based Joy News, argued that the Speaker overstepped his authority, insisting that the suspensions were not only excessive but also in direct violation of Parliament’s standing orders.

“The Speaker, as the head of the institution, does not have the power to suspend Members of Parliament as per our standing orders,” Iddrisu stated firmly. “If you examine the proper procedure for suspending members and compare it to what the Speaker has done, it is clear that his approach is too harsh and legally flawed.”

The suspended MPs—Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Alhassan Tampuli, and Jerry Ahmed Shaib—were penalized for their involvement in the heated clashes that disrupted the Appointments Committee’s vetting session on Thursday, January 30, 2025. The chaos, which saw Majority and Minority lawmakers trading accusations and engaging in verbal sparring, forced an abrupt halt to the proceedings.

A Clash Over Procedure

Iddrisu’s critique centers on the Speaker’s alleged failure to follow the established disciplinary procedures outlined in Parliament’s standing orders. According to Iddrisu, the rules provide clear guidelines for handling such situations, which he claims the Speaker ignored. “Our standing orders specify how members are supposed to be suspended, and the Speaker did not follow these procedures,” he explained. “This raises serious questions about the legality of his decision.”

The Deputy Minority Chief Whip’s remarks have exposed a growing rift between the Speaker and the Minority caucus, with some members viewing the suspensions as an overreach of power. Iddrisu’s strong stance suggests that the Minority may explore legal or procedural avenues to challenge the decision, potentially escalating tensions within the House.

Speaker’s Defense of Discipline

Speaker Bagbin, in announcing the suspensions on Friday, January 31, defended his actions as necessary to maintain order and uphold the dignity of Parliament. “Parliament must be a place of serious business, not chaos,” he declared. “The actions of these members undermined the integrity of our proceedings, and disciplinary measures are essential to restore decorum.”

While some have praised the Speaker for taking a firm stance against disorder, others see the suspensions as a heavy-handed move that could further polarize an already divided legislature. Critics argue that the decision risks deepening the mistrust between the Majority and Minority caucuses, making it even harder for Parliament to function effectively.

The controversy over the suspensions highlights the ongoing challenges facing Ghana’s Parliament, where procedural disputes and partisan clashes often overshadow legislative work. Iddrisu’s challenge to the Speaker’s authority raises important questions about the balance of power within the House and the extent to which parliamentary rules are respected and enforced.

Analysts warn that the standoff could further erode public confidence in Parliament, especially at a time when many Ghanaians are growing increasingly frustrated with political infighting and the slow pace of governance. “Parliament should be a model of governance, not a battleground,” Iddrisu remarked. “If we cannot adhere to our own rules, how can we expect the public to trust us?”

The Minority caucus is expected to push back against the suspensions, potentially seeking a review of the decision or challenging it through parliamentary procedures. Meanwhile, the Speaker’s resolve to enforce discipline will likely face further scrutiny, particularly if similar incidents arise in the future.

As the situation unfolds, the suspension of the four MPs has reignited debates about accountability, leadership, and the rule of law within Ghana’s legislature. The coming days will be critical in determining whether Parliament can navigate this crisis and restore its credibility as a pillar of democracy. For now, the House remains a stage for both governance and conflict, with the eyes of the nation watching closely.