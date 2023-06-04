“All praise and gratitude is due to Allah, Lord of all creation, and peace and blessings upon the Noble Prophet, Muhammad, his family, Companions, and those who follow his guidance to the Day of Judgement…”

SPECIAL BIRTHDAY GREETINGS TO THE EMIR OF QATAR

The 43rd birthday of the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani falls today, 3rd June, 2023. This day is so special to the Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF) and we fell proud and are grateful for the life of one of the greatest leaders in this 21st century.

As we join many people around the world to observe this day, we want to place on record that the birthday of the Emir of Qatar, particularly for this year, has brought to the football world pride and a very surprising prestige, mainly because Qatar hosted the 2022 World Cup, which many regard as the most successful event in the history of football. It may difficult to extend birthday greetings to the great Leader of Qatar due to the proximity of the distance in which we live and currently operate from. Despite this, we acknowledge the things that the Emir of Qatar is doing to make the world a safe environment for humanity. We believe Emir’s birth was a gift from Allah Almighty.

On the bright occasion of the birth anniversary of the beloved Emir, we would like to wish His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani a happy milestone birthday. We would like to thank this genius man for everything he has done and continue to do for Africa and the world in general. We love Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and wish him a great day with his family and loved ones. We pray that Allah Almighty may fully equip the Qatari Leader with greater vigor and mental endurance as he takes his country to another higher level.

We take this occasion to thank Allah Almighty also for giving life to the Emir of Qatar, for lending great love to his country and country people. The world is so blessed that the Qatari Emir’s leadership style has been one of restoring hope to the hopeless, especially those in need of help to improve their lives.

On this occasion also, we would like to nominate the Emir of Qatar for the Norwegian Nobel Peace Prize 2024 for standing against injustice, defending the planet and confirming peace, harmony, and prosperity for people in general. This nomination of His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani for the world’s prestigious award is borne out of a desire to honour a Leader whose humanitarian endeavours have no match. In spite of the difficult terrains to work in some parts of the world, the Emir of Qatar has been consistently working for peace, stability, development and sustainable environment.

H.H. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani was born on June 3, 1980 in Doha, the capital of Qatar and graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst of Britain in 1998. He became the heir apparent to the Qatar throne and deputy Commander-In-Chief of Qatar’s Armed forces in August 2003.

On June 25, 2013 H.H. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani became the Emir of Qatar. Upon assuming his duties as Emir or Head of State of Qatar, he became the Supreme Commander of Qatar’s Armed Forces; Chairman of the Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investment; Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, and Chairman of the National Security Council. H.H. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani is also a member of the International Olympic Committee.

The Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF) is a registered member with the Global Waste Cleaning Network (GWCN), based in the United Kingdom. The GWCN envisages the establishment of a worldwide network that would become influential in making the Earth’s oceans, coastlines, lands and atmosphere safe and healthy through the promotion of proper waste management.

Concluding, Happy Birthday H.H. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani; we wish you the blessing of Allah Almighty, and continued wisdom and grace as you celebrate 43rd anniversary of life. We pray for your longevity, sound health, happiness and for you to remain the canopy of blessings for humanity.

