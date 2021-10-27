“Special Economic Zones, Catalysts of African Industrialization”

The AFRICA CEO FORUM announces the publication of an analysis and recommendations report on Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Africa, in partnership with OKAN PARTNERS (strategy and finance consulting firm dedicated to Africa).

Establishing an attractive framework for investment, maximizing social impact, and supporting local competitiveness in an era of globalization: these are the key issues in preparing Africa for tomorrow’s world. Despite remarkable successes, notably in China, African Special Economic Zones have not succeeded in industrializing the continent to date.

Based on nearly 20 case studies, from Tangier in Morocco to Mauritius, including Hawassa in Ethiopia, Lekki in Nigeria, Nkok in Gabon, and the “three borders” SEZs in Cameroon, the report presents six pragmatic and ambitious recommendations for investors and business owners.

237 SEZ CREATED IN AFRICA

It is estimated that SEZs (geographical zones that benefit from tax and customs incentives and simplified administrative procedures) have helped boost 20% of exports in developing countries* and create 100 million jobs in total. These zones are recognized for offering an attractive framework for foreign investment and encouraging the creation and strengthening of public and private industrial projects.

In Morocco, Mauritius, Madagascar, Ethiopia and Gabon, SEZs have created more than 300,000 jobs and contributed significantly to the dynamism of exports. Since 1970, 237 SEZs have been established across Africa, including 61 in Kenya, 38 in Nigeria, and 18 in Ethiopia. Today, almost every African country has at least one SEZ. The continent has two important comparative advantages:

strong cost competitiveness on wages,

advantageous trade agreements with the main markets (United States, European Union It offers a unique opportunity for its industrialization and development.

TO A NEW AFRICAN MODEL

That said, many companies located in African SEZs suffer from the quality of infrastructure and services offered within the zone and success is not assured.

By drawing lessons from both failures and successes, the objective of this report is to assist decision-makers and investors by making recommendations for the emergence of a new SEZ model, a catalyst for the industrialization of the continent.

PRAGMATISM ET AMBITION

Choosing a suitable location with an abundant and qualified labor pool, for example, to fit into the national industrial strategy by meeting specific needs from relevant priority sectors of activity, creating a regulatory and fiscal framework that is adapted and attractive thanks to a unique window and targeting sustainable industrialization from the outset are all concrete recommendations to prepare Africa and its economic leaders for the emerging environment and the challenges posed by a new global economic order (fight against climate change, reorganization of global value chains or accelerated digitalization … )

“The publication of these strategic recommendations echoes the reason for being of the AFRICA CEO FORUM: to foster the growth of conquering continental champions and a private sector that is aware of its responsibilities in the service of an Africa that is asserting itself on the international scene and of the continent’s major development challenges,” comments Amir Ben Yahmed, Founder and President of the AFRICA CEO FORUM.