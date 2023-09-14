Special Envoy to Pope Francis Scheduled to Visit China

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that Cardinal Matteo Zuppi is coming to China as Pope Francis’ special envoy to seek peace in Ukraine, saying China is ready to work with all sides and continue to play a constructive role in deescalating the situation.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily news briefing when answering a relevant query.

Mao added that Li Hui, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs, will meet with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi.

“On the Ukraine issue, China is always committed to promoting peace talks. We stand ready to work with all sides and continue to play a constructive role in deescalating the situation,” said Mao.