Special Prosecutor Announces Investigation into Electoral Misconduct in Ghana’s 2024 General Elections

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has confirmed its plans to investigate and prosecute individuals involved in unlawful activities during the 2024 general elections.

In its mid-year report, the OSP outlined a number of petitions it has received from the public and candidates, alleging various forms of electoral misconduct, including vote-buying, corruption, and intimidation.

The report revealed that the OSP has been actively investigating cases of vote-buying and vote-selling, both in internal party contests and during the broader general elections. It also mentioned allegations of corruption, intimidation, impersonation, and the falsification of election results.

The 2024 elections were marked by widespread disturbances in several constituencies, leading to delays in the declaration of parliamentary results in some areas. Violent clashes and intimidation were reported, particularly involving party agents from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP). These incidents culminated in the tragic loss of three lives.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng underscored the significance of these investigations, emphasizing the OSP’s commitment to tackling electoral corruption in Ghana. He stated, “The Office will engage stakeholders to strengthen its efforts in eradicating electoral corruption in Ghana.”

The OSP’s proactive stance aims to restore trust in the electoral process and ensure that those responsible for undermining the integrity of the elections are held accountable.

Read the OSP’s full mid-year (2024) report below:

Download PDF