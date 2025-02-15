Special Prosecutor Defends Decision to Declare Former Finance Minister Wanted

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has publicly justified its move to label former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta a fugitive, citing his repeated refusal to engage with ongoing corruption probes.

In a televised interview on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Samuel Appiah Darko, the OSP’s Director of Strategy, Research, and Communication, emphasized that the declaration followed exhaustive efforts to secure Ofori-Atta’s cooperation.

“This decision was not made lightly,” Darko stated, underscoring the gravity of the situation. “Despite multiple attempts to contact him, Mr. Ofori-Atta has consistently ignored summonses and failed to respond to inquiries related to critical investigations.” He further argued that the former minister’s extended absence abroad and lack of communication raised suspicions of deliberate evasion.

The OSP’s legal action stems from investigations into Ofori-Atta’s alleged involvement in contentious financial dealings, including his oversight of the National Cathedral project and contracts with Strategic Mobilization Limited (SML). Both cases have drawn scrutiny over transparency and fiscal responsibility, with critics accusing the former minister of sidestepping accountability.

Darko reiterated that the OSP’s mandate under Ghanaian law compels it to pursue individuals who obstruct investigations. “When cooperation is withheld, the law leaves us no choice but to escalate,” he said, signaling the office’s resolve to enforce compliance.

The declaration has reignited public debate about accountability among high-ranking officials, particularly as Ofori-Atta’s prolonged silence fuels speculation about the gravity of the allegations. Analysts suggest the move could set a precedent for how Ghana’s anti-corruption bodies handle uncooperative subjects, though questions linger about the feasibility of enforcing such measures against individuals abroad.

As the OSP navigates legal hurdles to advance its case, the spotlight remains on whether Ofori-Atta will respond to mounting pressure—or risk further entrenching perceptions of impunity within the political elite.