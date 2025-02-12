Special Prosecutor Dismisses Raid Allegations, Labels Incident a Staged Setup

At a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, February 12, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng categorically denied allegations that his office raided former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s home on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

Agyebeng asserted that no operatives from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) were involved in any such operation and claimed that intelligence indicates the incident was staged to create public discontent against his office.

According to eyewitnesses, about a dozen individuals—some dressed in police and military uniforms, others in civilian clothing—broke into the residence in Cantonments without presenting any search or arrest warrant. Notably, Ken Ofori-Atta was reportedly out of the country, having traveled to the United States for a scheduled medical check-up at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

Agyebeng’s remarks come amid swirling rumors and heightened public anger, particularly following reports that the intruders allegedly ransacked the home despite knowing that both Ofori-Atta and his wife were away. The Special Prosecutor stressed that such a brazen incident could only serve to undermine the credibility of the OSP, suggesting that it was designed to manufacture a scandal rather than reflect genuine law enforcement activity. This latest controversy adds another layer to an already volatile political environment, where the boundaries between political maneuvering and official investigations are often blurred.

The incident has sparked significant debate about the reliability of media reports and the potential for political groups to manipulate narratives for their own ends. Critics argue that whether or not such an event occurred as reported, its mere circulation can erode trust in key state institutions. As the investigation continues, questions remain over how allegations like these will impact the broader discourse on accountability and integrity in public office. For now, the OSP, through Agyebeng’s firm denial, seeks to reassert its commitment to transparency while warning against the dangers of staged incidents that only serve to muddy the waters of genuine legal scrutiny.