Special Prosecutor drops charges against Mahama Ayariga, Marfo

The Special Prosecutor has dropped the charges against Mahama Ayariga Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, with Kenerick Akwasi Marfo, a car rental dealer, over allegedly using his public office for private benefit in the purchase of brand new and second-hand Toyota Landcruiser vehicles.

.

This was after the Special Prosecutor, Mr Kissi Agyebeng, had entered a nolle proseque before an Accra High Court.

He told the court that upon further scrutiny, the Republic deemed it unable to prove its case based on the available evidence on the standards of proof on criminal bases – “that is, to prove a case beyond reasonable doubt”.

“The present case appears certain to suffer the same fate as Case No. FT/012/2019, the Republic versus Hajia Hawa Ninchema and Six Others, which was dismissed on 7 May 2021 on a

submission of no case to answer,” he said.

Mrs Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, the judge who presided, after listening to the Special Prosecutor, duly discharged the MP and the car dealer.

Mr Ayariga, who had been facing two separate actions by the State, was acquitted and discharged in the first case – The Republic v. Hajia Hawa Ninchema & Six Others in respect of alleged procurement breaches in the purchase of an ambulance for his Constituency.

Mr Ayariga, on 11 August 2019, was also charged on five counts of using public office for private benefit, using public office in the purchase of brand new and second-hand Toyota Landcruiser vehicles.

Mr Marfo was also charged with one count of collaboration with a public officer for the public officer’s private profit.

The cases were initiated by Mr Agyebeng’s predecessor, Mr Martin Amidu, who resigned his position.

“The OSP is a specialised prosecutorial anti-graft agency. We prevent, investigate, and prosecute

cases involving corruption and corruption related offences,” an official statement issued to the media said.

“We also trace and recover the proceeds of crime. Under the leadership of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, the OSP is the OSP is poised to make corruption a costly venture in Ghana.”