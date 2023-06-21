Special Prosecutor grants Charles Bissue bail

Mr Charles Cromwell Nanabayin Onuawonto Bissue, Secretary to the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), has turned himself in to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

“He was immediately placed under arrest, interviewed and subsequently released on bail,” a statement signed by Mr Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor, said on Wednesday.

The Special Prosecutor on June 12, 2023, declared Mr Bissue wanted on corruption and corruption-related offences regarding the activities and expenditure of the dissolved IMCIM.

It was, especially, in respect of the seizure and management of excavators, machinery, road vehicles and gold nuggets; and use of public office for profit.

On June 18, however, an Accra Human Rights Court granted an interim injunction application by Mr Charles Bissue, restraining the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) from executing the arrest.

The court presided over by Justice Nicholas Abodakpi also prohibited the Special Prosecutor from seeking further arrest warrants and publishing notices, declaring Mr Bissue as wanted until the substantive matter was resolved.

The duration of the Injunction was set for 10 days, and the case adjourned to June 22, 2023.

The Court on Monday, June 12, 2023, adjourned the substantive case, involving Mr Bissue to July 4, 2023, on grounds of ill health.

The lawyer for Mr Bissue told the Court that his client was unwell and could not attend the court proceedings.