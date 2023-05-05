Special Prosecutor invites Frimpong-Boateng over Galamsey report

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has invited the former chairman of the defunct Inter-ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng to help in investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences within the mining sector.

A press release issued on May 4 by Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng acknowledged the invitation.

“Earlier today, I received a letter from the Office of the Special Prosecutor inviting me to assist the Office, “as a person necessary for the investigation” into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).”

He also disclosed that he has formally communicated his willingness to honour the invitation.

“I have formally communicated my willingness to attend the invitation and to support the OSP in its work.”

Professor Frimpong-Boateng on April 20 caused a stir when a report he authored on galamsey was leaked to the media.

The report indicted a couple of NPP officials for engaging in illegal mining activities.

Among the persons mentioned in the report included leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Director of Communications at the Presidency, Lord Commey, Information Minister, Oppong Nkrumah, and a host of others.

All the persons mentioned have denied the allegations.

Below is the full press release