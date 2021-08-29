Special team deployed to regulate traffic along Kasoa-Buduburam-Winneba road

The Police Administration has deployed a special team to monitor and regulate the free flow of traffic on the Kasoa-Buduburam-Winneba stretch.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director-General, Public Affairs and copied the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Saturday said they took notice of the many complaints about the heavy traffic and indiscipline on that stretch, especially on weekends.

The statement apologized for the inconvenience users faced and cautioned all drivers plying that stretch to follow the road traffic regulations and defaulters would be arrested and prosecuted.

The statement said the Police would continue to work with the Local Assemblies in the area to remedy the situation.