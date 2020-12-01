The special voting exercise for the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections took off peacefully at the Akatsi Central Police Station on Tuesday.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) observed a serene atmosphere as security personnel, some media practitioners and other eligible voters who will be on special duty on Dec 7, were expected to cast their votes before close of polls today.

Electoral officials arrived at the polling station as early as 0530 hours, the GNA gathered.

As of 0620 hours, some eligible voters were anxiously waiting in queues for their turn to cast their ballots.

At the Akatsi Police Station Polling Station, voting commenced successfully at 0700 hours and as at 0740 hours 30 people had cast their ballots.

Mr Joseph Fleagbo, the Presiding Officer of the centre, told the GNA that over 193 eligible voters were expected to cast their votes and that there were no hitches recorded.

Mr David Goku, a teacher at Akatsi Duawodome Basic School who will be working on Dec 7, after casting his vote, disclosed to the GNA, he was happy to vote for his preferred party.

He said Ghana was a peace loving nation and that no amount of intimidation or whatsoever would stop Ghanaians from going to the polls.

Before the polls commenced, Mr Joseph Fleagbo called the agents representing the various political parties and advised them to seek answers to any queries they might have instead of interfering with the process.

Some party agents present at the time the GNA visited the station were, the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Twelve Presidential candidates including an independent candidate, Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker are contesting in this year’s elections.

Four Parliamentary aspirants namely, Mr Bernard Ahiafor, the NDC incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Maxwell Nana Atsah of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), and Mr Sanusi Murana of the National Democratic Party (NDP) are eyeing the Akatsi South Parliamentary slot.