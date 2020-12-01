The special voting exercise for security personnel, the media, staff of the Electoral Commission and all others on duty on polls day has taken-off smoothly at the Ho Regional office of the EC.

Nana Oduro Numapau, Ho Municipal Electoral Officer, speaking to the Ghana News Agency said the exercise started exactly 0700 hours and 1,472 registered voters are expected to exercise their franchise.

He said two centres have been deployed and would have a capacity of 735 and 737 voters on the roll respectively.

A GNA observation shows some 10 voters have cast their ballot as at 0710 hours with Nana Numapau expecting the exercise to go smoothly believing that the existing early queue would vanish after some hours.

Meanwhile, COVID-10 pandemic safety protocols are rigidly being adhered to with social distancing and prospective voters respecting the wearing of facial masks.

The exercise is taking place concurrently in all 18 Constituencies in the Region.