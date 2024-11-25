Tuesday, November 26, 2024
    Special Voting for Ghana’s 2024 Elections Set for December 2

    The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has confirmed that the Special Voting for the 2024 general elections will take place on December 2, 2024.

    Dr. Bossman Asare, a Deputy Commissioner in charge of Corporate Services at the EC, made the announcement during an appearance on The Big Issue on TV3 on Monday, November 25.

    A total of 328 designated voting centers will be used for this special exercise. Dr. Asare explained that no constituency will have more than 750 special voters at a single center; any centers with numbers exceeding this limit have been divided to ensure efficient voting.

    He emphasized the importance of adhering to the special voting date, advising those eligible to vote on December 2 to do so, as their names will not appear on the register during the main elections on December 7 if they miss the special voting.

    The special voting is designed for individuals who will be performing election-related duties on the day of the general elections, including personnel from various security and service sectors. These include the Ghana Armed Forces, National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), National Security, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and the Information Services Department. Other eligible groups include members of the National Ambulance Service, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Prisons Service, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Journalists Association, and the National Media Commission.

    The special voting process ensures that these critical personnel can cast their ballots without conflicting with their professional duties on December 7. However, Dr. Asare clarified that the results from the special voting will not be announced until after the general elections.

