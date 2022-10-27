Specialist Speaks About Technique To Improve Tattoo Removal Marks

Removing tattoos is not a very comfortable subject, they usually involve emotional issues such as painful memories, great mental load, in addition to regrets. The process may not be that simple, but it is possible.Some celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Megan Fox and Pharrell Williams have gone through this.

In some cases, tattoo removal does not achieve the expected result. There are people who choose to remove it, but the laser cannot remove all the coloring and the unwanted mark still remains. Scar camouflage specialist Fernanda Jaffre explains how her work works and tells about the technique she uses to improve the marks generated after tattoo removal.

According to Fernanda, in addition to scars, the laser can leave light or dark spots and even burns. “There will always be a risk of not completely eliminating. That’s why our procedure is so important. We managed to camouflage that scar and still make the person satisfied with the result,” she says. Jaffre has already assisted women with similar cases and completes saying: “Some end up thanking me and saying that the technique managed to completely change their self-esteem,” she declares.

However, the specialist warns that there are dangers, so it is essential to have a follow-up with professionals specialized in the method and who have good experience in the market. “Every aesthetic procedure has risks, no matter how small they may be, camouflage is no different. When the procedure is performed by a highly qualified professional, the complications are mainly due to the patient’s own genetic predispositions and the lack of care after the procedure”, explains Jaffre.

The specialist is an advocate of the technique of aesthetic tattooing and lectures at beauty conventions in Brazil and abroad. Fernanda Jaffre also teaches and has already trained some professionals in the United States. “Being sure that I can help other people through difficult times or erase marks that bring some discomfort is an honor. And knowing that I can help other professionals to specialize in the technique is also very gratifying for me,” concludes Fernanda.