Specialist warns of rising metabolic disorders such as diabetes, BP

A Physician Specialist, Dr. Nii Allotey has said that uncontrolled metabolic disorders in humans have the tendency of putting an individual at risk of contracting high blood pressure and diabetes.

Dr. Allotey, who is a High Blood Pressure and Diabetes Specialist at Jubail Specialist Hospital located at Sakumono-Accra, made these assertions exclusively to The Spectator in an interview on Friday.

The Specialist explained that metabolic disorders in the human system occur where there is an excess cholesterol level, a blood pressure level of 140/90, a blood sugar level of 5.6 mmol/l, and an abnormal body mass index of an individual, where the aforementioned factors could be detrimental to one’s health and well-being.

According to Dr. Allotey, metabolic disorders as a medical condition that is not mostly talked about in the public domain could be acquired through sedentary lifestyles and could also be inherited.

He added that the condition when diagnosed by a Physician at its early stages could be treated or managed in order for the person living with such a condition to maintain a healthy lifestyle in order to prevent further complications.

Lifestyles and consequences

Giving more insight to The Spectator, Dr. Allotey stressed on some lifestyles that could lead to metabolism disorders and these include a poor diet, alcohol consumption, smoking, high saturated fats in foods, and absence of fruits and vegetables in diet among other negative habits that was detrimental to an individual’s well-being.

The BP/Diabetes Specialist indicated that the aforementioned negative lifestyle habits affect the proper functioning of the heart to circulate blood through all the organs, and a failure of the heart to function effectively in the human system may result in high blood pressure and other diseases.

The Medical Practitioner revealed that elevated blood pressure when not controlled by a Physician could put one at risk of getting a heart attack, stroke, and other health complications.

Medical Advice

Dr. Allotey admonished Ghanaians that, it was very important for all to engage in aerobics every day in order to keep the heart circulating effectively to perform the needed function in the human system.

He underscored that it was prudent for individuals to have lifestyle modifications of certain habits including alcohol consumption, and moderation of using cooking oil in preparing meals instead of using too much of the oil to make the food look appetising.

This, he contrasted, would only make the food nice but would delay the digestion of fats and oil in the digestive system of humans.

The Specialist also counselled that, individuals must regularly check their blood pressure and sugar levels in order to have a nation with few cases of hypertension and other diseases.

Dr. Allotey recommended that, instead of consuming too much animal protein which usually contained fats, should be substituted with consuming a lot of fish since it had no cholesterol levels, and is very healthy.

The BP/Diabetes Specialist called on the need for increased awareness about some medical complications through various mediums, especially about metabolic disorders in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle for a safer Ghana.

By Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah