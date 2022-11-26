Speciallady awareness and Rotary Club of Kumasi Donate to Kaneshie Polyclinic and Educational Establishment

Speciallady Awareness in conjunction with Rotary Club of Kumasi donated medical supplies worth thousands of cedis to Kaneshie Polyclinic to support the delivery of essential medical care towards women with reproductive health issues and combat menstrual poverty.

Also, the team conducted an outreach project at Obiri Institute of Technology located at Domeabra in Central Region.

They provided education on reproductive health disorders and donations of hundreds of sanitary products were given to the students and market women.

The importance of seeking early diagnosis and prevention of future complications due to late diagnosis and inappropriate medical treatment were discussed.

Speciallady Awareness was established by Elizabeth Amoaa after she experienced a long health journey which ended up in six unwanted surgeries, medical complications and negligence.

She is the author of ‘The Unspoken Identity – The Woman with Two Vaginas’ book.

On Thursday 10th November 2022, Speciallady Awareness launched ‘The Unspoken Identity’ book and it was powered by Rotary Club of Kumasi.

The theme of the book launch was to raise funds to support healthcare units in Accra and Kumasi.

The second part of the donation will happen in next couple of weeks at Okomfo Anokye teaching hospital.

During the book launch there were speeches from Dr. Vanessa Mensah-Kabu a medical doctor at West African Rescue Association. She elaborated on the importance of seeking early diagnosis in relation to reproductive health disorders and the need for medical intervention in managing the symptoms of gynaecological conditions.

Dr. Pinaman Appau, the Chief Psychiatrist at Accra Psychiatric hospital highlighted the importance of mental health awareness and why patients must seek early diagnosis and treatment or therapies.

Furthermore, Nana Esi Adade Amankwah Assistant Commissioner of Ghana Revenue Authority spoke at the book launch.

She explained the work of Rotary International and the importance of changing the world and sustainable growth.

Dr. Abena Okoh, one of the speakers at the book launch is the Director of the Accra Metro Health Directorate (Ghana Health Services). She emphasised on how women must be given a safe environment to openly talk about their reproductive and sexual health. She added the importance of sexual education and prevention of teenage pregnancy, STIs etc.

Elizabeth, the Author of The book stretched on the point of lack of awareness on women reproductive health issues, menstrual hygiene and eradication of menstrual poverty.

These keynotes from the speakers summarise the contents of ‘The Unspoken Identity Book’ and how women should use the book as guidance in seeking medical care and support.

The funds which were raised from the auctioning of books, hampers and paintings by Samuel Boamah of Affluent Art will be used to support the healthcare units.

Although many agencies have been working to improve menstrual hygiene and eradicating menstrual poverty there seems to be a lack of access to sanitary products among many women and the youth Ghana.

Hence, one of the initiatives of Speciallady Awareness has been to visit schools to donate sanitary products and providing education on menstrual hygiene.

Sanitary products worth thousands of pounds have previously been donated to educational establishments and communities since 2017.

Rotary Club of Kumasi believes by partnering with an NGO like Speciallady Awareness will help towards combating menstrual poverty and promoting a sustainable improvement in healthcare.

The club is well noted for its continuous support towards Ghanaian communities in sustainable growth and change within Ghanaian communities.