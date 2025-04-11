Speciallady Awareness & Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation Promote Reproductive Health & Menstrual Hygiene

In a remarkable collaboration aimed at advancing women’s health and youth empowerment, The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation joined forces with Speciallady Awareness to carry out a reproductive health and menstrual hygiene outreach in Kumasi.

The outreach, held on April 8, 2025, brought vital health education and support to students of Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior High School and Kumasi Girls Senior High School. The program focused on raising awareness of reproductive health rights and improving menstrual hygiene knowledge among female students.

As part of the initiative, students received free sanitary pads, helping to reduce period poverty and ensure that no girl misses school due to lack of menstrual products. The donation was complemented by engaging discussions and educational sessions on menstrual health, reproductive rights and self-care practices.

During the visit, both organizations emphasized the importance of equipping young girls with accurate health information and the confidence to make informed decisions about their well-being. The outreach forms part of a broader strategy to break stigmas around menstruation and empower young women through education.

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, a longstanding champion of education and development in Ghana, has made significant contributions over the years. The Foundation has provided scholarships and support to over 300,000 students, honoured more than 600 teachers serving in deprived communities, and offered free computer training to nearly 5,000 children.

Similarly, Speciallady Awareness, led by women’s health advocate Elizabeth Amoaa, has made impressive strides in promoting female health and empowerment. Since its establishment in 2018, the organization has impacted 30,000 students across 20 schools, donated sanitary pads to 30,000 female students and provided $150,000 worth of medical supplies to healthcare facilities across the country.

Together, these two organizations continue to demonstrate the power of partnerships in addressing pressing social issues and their recent outreach is a testament to their shared commitment to improving the lives of Ghanaian youth.

Looking ahead, both organizations are committed to expanding their outreach to more schools, with the goal of reaching additional underserved communities and providing them with vital health education and essential resources.

The outreach program was proudly sponsored by Kab-Fam Ghana Limited, Fidelity Bank Ghana and Sweet Aroma Print.