Speciallady Awareness & Rotary Club Of Kumasi Launched The Unspoken Identity Book

The Unspoken Identity – The Woman with Two Vaginas book was launched on Thursday 10th November 2022 at Airport West Hotel by Speciallady Awareness and Powered by Rotary Club of Kumasi.

The MCs for ‘The Unspoken Identity’ book launch were Mz Gee and Prince Prempeh former President of Rotary Club of Kumasi.

The theme of the event was to raise funds to support the delivery of essential medical care towards women with reproductive health issues and combat menstrual poverty.

The book launch was greatly graced with officials and representatives from Ghana Health Services, Programme Manager Mr Michael Ige from United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Ghana, Akwamu Traditional Area Queens, Ghana Social Welfare, Ghana Library Authority, Mr Justin Duah and Nana Yaw Acheampong from Operations from the office of the President and Mr Richard Gyamfi Head of International Relations at Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Amb. Ashim Morton, the President of Millennium Excellence Foundation, Honourable Ras Mubarak, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Roselyn Felli TV Presenter, NPP UK Branch Chairman Mr. Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong, Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie I, Hemaa Adwoa Enyinfuaa III, Derek Nyarko President of Rotary Club of Kumasi, Dr Marzuq from the office of National Chief Imam, Hajia Salima Iddrisu Former Deputy Director for Social Welfare, Nana Effah Mensah Director of Projects at Rotary Club of Kumasi, Sarfoa Asamoah Ghana Most Beautiful Winner 2021, Wedaga Ghana Most Beautiful 3rd runner up & Miss Heritage World 2022 beauty with purpose and many other personalities were present at the book launch.

Dr. Abena Okoh, the Director of the Accra Metro Health Directorate (Ghana Health Services) emphasised on how women must be given a safe environment to openly talk about their reproductive and sexual health.

She added the importance of sexual education and prevention of teenage pregnancy, STI etc.

There were keynotes from Dr. Pinaman Appau, a Consultant Psychiatrist & Hospital Director at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

She is also a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Specialist & Researcher. Dr. Appau is Ghana’s first female Psychiatrist trained by the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons and has worked over the past fifteen years to improve mental health across several regions of the country.

She highlighted the importance of mental health awareness and why patients must seek early diagnosis and treatment or therapies.

Elizabeth Amoaa, the President of Rotary Global Hub, founder of Speciallady Awareness and author of ‘The Unspoken Identity’ book spoke about how her health journey motivated her to become a reproductive health advocate and why she decided to put her story in a form of a book.

Elizabeth noted that it was not easy to come out and share her story globally as a woman born with two wombs, two cervixes, two vagina canals and other reproductive health disorders.

She expressed the importance of seeking early diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Dr. Vanessa Mensah-Kabu was one of the speakers, she is a medical Doctor at West African Rescue Association.

Dr. Vanessa is an advocate for Health, Gender Equity, Women and Girl Child Empowerment. Dr. Vanessa is known for her advocacy, her passion and drive to ensure health is understood by everyone through education and by creating awareness through various outreach projects and the media platforms for many years.

Dr. Vanessa Mensah-Kabu educated the audience on the understanding of rare congenital abnormalities and other reproductive health disorders.

She explained how these conditions could have effects on women’s lifestyle, relationships, career goals etc.

She stated how medical practitioners should ensure that essential medical care is given to patients who exhibit symptoms and signs of reproductive health disorders.

Nana Esi, Deputy Commissioner at Ghana Revenue Authority and a member of Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana and the Chartered Institute of Taxation.

Nana Esi is well-versed in risk management techniques and has been working with the Ghana Revenue Authority for more than 20 years. After serving as the first female tax audit head in the northern sector.

Nana Esi is a two-time past President of the Rotary Club of Kumasi.

She explained the work of Rotary International and the importance of changing the world and sustainable growth.

She highlighted on how brave Elizabeth was to share her story globally to inspire others.

Nana Esi encouraged the guests to use the story of the author of ‘The Unspoken Identity’ book to impact the world through humanitarian work.

During the book launch artworks from Samuel Boamah, CEO of Affluent Art were auctioned including the auctioning of ‘The Unspoken Identity’ books and hampers.

Funds were raised and the proceeds will be donated to selected hospitals in Accra and Kumasi.

DB group of companies, Naaviq Company, MD Glam decor, Rotary Global Hub, DC media, Dagaati Girl, Miss Ghana UK foundation, Icann Brand Event and Innovation, Ghana Advocacy Group (GAG), GCB Bank were supporters and partners of ‘The Unspoken Identity’ book launch and fundraising event.