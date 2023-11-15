Speciallady Impact in Addressing Reproductive Health and Menstrual Poverty in Ghana

Since 2017, Speciallady Awareness NGO has consistently conducted outreach projects in various communities and schools in Ghana as part of its ongoing initiatives. The organisation has donated medical supplies and sanitary products valued at over $150,000. These outreach efforts have focused on promoting reproductive health rights and addressing menstrual poverty.

On November 3, 2023, Speciallady Awareness visited Mepe and Agbetikpo in North Tongu, where the overflow of water from the Akosombo Dam had displaced hundreds of individuals in the Mepe and Battor areas of the North Tongu District in the Volta Region.

The severe impact of this disaster in the area prompted Speciallady Awareness to launch a comprehensive outreach project to assist flood victims and address issues related to reproductive health rights and menstrual poverty. The initial phase involved distributing sanitary products and baby essentials to women and children to alleviate the immediate suffering of flood victims in the area.

In addition, on November 8, the NGO visited Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region, specifically choosing Okomfo Anokye Senior High School for an educational project aimed at addressing reproductive health disorders and combating menstrual poverty.

The initiative educated 1500 female students on topics such as menstrual hygiene, gynaecological conditions and rights, empowering the youth with knowledge and control over their health decisions.

Both Dr. Elizabeth Amoaa Founder of Speciallady Awareness and Esther Obeng, University of Cape Coast Students Representative Council General Secretary gave an incredible talk on how to build resilience and leadership traits amidst life challenges and trauma.

Another crucial aspect of the outreach involved combating menstrual poverty by distributing sanitary products and providing educational sessions to break the stigma surrounding menstruation. This effort aimed to ensure that young girls don’t miss school due to a lack of menstrual supplies.

During their visit to Wiamoase, the organisation engaged with the Queen Mother

Nana oforiwaa Amamfo and testimonials from students and community members expressed gratitude for the positive effects of the NGO’s intervention, underscoring the initiative’s success.

The outreach project at Okomfo Anokye Senior High School exemplifies the transformational impact of community-based interventions, demonstrating the potential for positive change through comprehensive and inclusive initiatives.

The outreach projects were sponsored by Chibsah Foundation, Strike Ghana and Sweet Aroma Print.