Spectacular display of Ghana flags characterises 66 anniversary celebrations

Ghana’s national flag, designed by Mrs Theodosia. S Okoh, a Ghanaian, was flaunted in patriotic fashion to celebrate the country’s 66th Independence Day celebration in Ho, Volta Regional capital.

The flag of Ghana consists of the colours red, gold, and green in horizontal stripes with a five-pointed black star in the centre of the gold stripe, which was displayed as an important national symbol of unity.

The red represents the blood of those who died in the country’s struggle for independence while the Gold represents the mineral wealth of the country.

The Green symbolises the country’s rich forests. The Black Star stands for the lodestar of African Freedom.

The Ho township was awash with Ghana colours as many shops and streetlights had flag hangings, and some residents made good returns on the sale of Paraphernalia, mostly Ghana flags of all sizes.

At the anniversary grounds, Ghana’s flag was displayed spectacularly as a show of patriotism and to identify with the country’s values, beliefs, and history.

Students, security personnel and the public alike indeed showed a sense of patriotism by proudly displaying their flags at the parade.

Esenam, who joined an all-female contingent of the Ola Senior High School with their flags fitted around their uniforms, said “We are proud to be Ghanaians and to partake in the parade”.

Some foreigners who had joined Ghanaians from various parts of the country at the Volta Regional Youth Resource Centre, located Adaklu-Tsrefe near Ho, where the parade was being held, also showed their solidarity with the country by waving Ghana flags.

Komla Afenu, a resident who joined the celebration with a flag in hand said, “when I see the Ghana flag, I feel a powerful emotion and sense of patriotism for Ghana. Ghana is all we have. It is such a delight to see all of us with flags”.

The Ghana Airforce was at its best as a helicopter flew over the parade grounds displaying the Ghanaian flag.

The participation of security dogs from the K9-Unit of the Ghana Police Service made the seamless parade much more delightful.

The theme for the celebration; “Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose”, sought to drum home the need for Ghanaians to rally together and work to overcome the challenges confronting the country.

The day marked exactly 66 years since Ghana attained independence from British colonial rule.

On parade at the Volta Regional Youth Resource Centre, located at Adaklu-Tsrefe, near Ho, were 64 officers and 1,042 men from various security agencies.

A contingent from seven senior high schools (SHS) and basic schools in the Ho municipality and Adaklu District, and representatives of voluntary organisations also formed part of the parade.

Over 5,000 people, including the Diplomatic Corp, Ministers of State, Municipal and District Chief Executives, students, and Ghanaians from parts of the country took part in the anniversary celebration graced by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The President of Guinea Bissau, Mr Umaro Sissoco Embalo, also the Chairman of the Economic Community West African States (ECOWA) was the special guest at the parade.

The parade was characterised by cultural performances from students and displays by the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Airforce.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his anniversary address asked Ghanaians to remain united and work together with the common purpose of removing barriers to ensure national development.

He noted that it was with a united front that the country’s forebears fought to break colonial rule 66 years ago.

“Our forebears were united in the independence struggle. It did not matter where they came from; the religion they belonged to did not matter; their standing in society did not matter; they were united for independence, and they got it.

“As President, my devotion to the Ghana project is unwavering. The enemy we face is not ourselves; it is removing the barriers to the country’s development,” he said.

“We cannot allow those who seek to divide us to succeed,” President Akufo-Addo said in a reassuring address which received resounding applause.

The President further noted that the Fourth Republic had witnessed the longest era of peaceful democracy in the country, and it must, therefore, be held in high esteem by all Ghanaians.

That, he said, called for greater unity among the citizenry to address the current economic challenges and move on in progress.