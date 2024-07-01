Finance Minister Warns Against Currency Speculation Amid Cedi Instability

In a joint press conference with officials from the Bank of Ghana and IMF, the experienced Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, a seasoned economist, cautioned against speculative activities contributing to the current challenges the Ghanaian cedi faces.

Dr. Amin Adam criticized comments made by Isaac Adongo, Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, who urged businesses to purchase dollars despite the Minister’s assurances regarding upcoming stability in the exchange rate.

“The problem with the cedi can largely be attributed to speculation,” Dr. Amin Adam stated, highlighting the detrimental effects of such activities. “While actively working to influence market sentiments positively, we are aware of deliberate attempts to incite speculation.”

Dr. Amin Adam pointed out recent instances where public figures, in their encouragement of dollar purchases, have undermined the government’s efforts to stabilize the currency through policy implementations and expected external financial flows.

“This is not healthy for our economy,” Dr. Amin Adam emphasized. “Constructive criticism from the opposition is welcome, but inciting speculation is detrimental to our collective economic stability.”

He appealed to all stakeholders, including the minority, to collaborate in strengthening the economy for the benefit of all citizens, urging them to offer constructive feedback and refrain from actions that could destabilize the currency.

Dr. Amin Adam concluded by reiterating the government’s unwavering commitment to fostering stability and growth in the face of ongoing economic challenges. He stressed the need for a collective effort to ensure a stronger economy.