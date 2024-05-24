Speed Showdown: The 2024 GNPC GFH Meet at Cape Coast

The stage is set for a thrilling showdown at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium as the 2024 edition of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human (GFH) Competition approaches.

Anticipation is high as athletes from the Central and Western Regions of Ghana gear up to showcase their speed and skill on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Dubbed the Cape Coast Showdown, this event promises to be one of the most electrifying athletics competitions of the year. With the community and students alike buzzing with excitement, the stadium is expected to be packed with enthusiastic spectators ready to witness the action unfold.

Among the competitors are sprinters representing renowned institutions such as St. Augustines College, Adisadel, Aggrey Memorial, Ghana National, and Mfanstipim. These athletes, along with others from across the region, are vying for glory and a coveted spot in the GFH finale in Accra.

Sponsored by GNPC and other partners, the competition offers attractive prizes across all age categories, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event. Fans can expect fierce rivalries, jaw-dropping displays of athleticism, and unforgettable moments as these talented sprinters leave it all on the track.

As the weekend approaches, all eyes are on Cape Coast, with excitement building as the city prepares to host this prestigious athletics event.