Spency Diva Composes New Black Stars Song

Spency Diva aka Aseda is coming out with another hit for the sports and entertainment people.

She says the song is for the Ghana Black Stars because she believes they have what it takes to qualify to the next FIFA World Cup in 2022 in Qatar.

The ace musician cum dancer said the Black Stars is Ghana’s biggest brand in sports, yet they are not doing well to the liking of many people and begged them to back up.

She said the change in the technical direction came at the right time, and Coach Milo is doing well.

She appealed to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President and executives to be positive minded and do right things at the right times if they want to be at Qatar 2022.

According to Spency Diva, many people have composed songs for the Black Stars, but her own is different.

She is not only a singer and dancer, but a sports person who can play football, ride on a bike as a cyclist and run long distance.

She has been taking part in the Women’s 5K Run and hopes to win this year’s event which takes place at Legon on October 30, 2021.