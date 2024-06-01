SPIIA Hosts Exhibition for Youth-Led Organizations

The Southern Programme Impact and Influencing Area (SPIIA) of Plan International Ghana has organised its 2024 youth exhibition fair in Ho, the Volta Regional capital, for 32 youth-led organisations to improve their initiatives.

The organisations, from the Volta and Oti regions, showcased their initiatives in areas such as climate change, child rights, local governance, health, sanitation, women’s rights, education, and agriculture.

It was on the theme: “Youth Empowerment, A Necessary Tool for Development.”

Life Mac Africa, Write for World, Developers Net, Plan International Ghana Alumni Network, World Action Network, Ghana Students Project Dot Com, Eclectic Love, Youth for Human Rights International, Royal Africa Generational Thinkers, Community Vulnerable Children Organisation, and Aspire for Gold Foundation were among the exhibitors.

Mr Constant Tchona, the Country Director, Plan International Ghana, said each project on display marked development towards a more equal, sustainable, and inclusive society, as well as a more empowered youth, particularly young women.

He said Plan International Ghana was implementing numerous youth-related activities for the safe development and well-being of young people with an overall cumulative investment about four million Ghana cedis in youth initiatives, with further investments ongoing.

The Canada office of Plan International provided GH¢901,000 in flexible funding to 10 youth-led groups and the Alumni Network of Plan International Ghana. Eight of these youth-led partners are currently in SPIIA.

Mr Tchona said the female graduate volunteer initiative, which began in October 2022, and being implemented in SPIIA with GH¢70,000 investment, had directly benefitted six graduate ladies, equipping them with expertise for their professional pathways.

Thirty-six young people also received GH¢230,000 through the “Smart and Stay Protected” project, which was financed by Plan International German Office, through the provision of start-up packs for their various businesses.

“Under our Learn programme in SPIIA, five young females have been trained in male dominated skills or trades, including tiling, electricals, and arts with an investment of GH¢ 47,000,” he said.

“Three of these young females have successfully graduated, while the other two are still undergoing more learning.”

Mr Tchona urged the exhibitors to remain steadfast in their commitment to making a difference, knowing that every small action and innovative idea had the potential to create rippling effects that could transform communities and beyond.

Mr Yao Semorde, the Volta Regional Director, National Youth Authority, commended Plan International Ghana for the initiative and said the Authority was willing to work with any group to further develop the initiative.

The Authority was making every effort to establish an environment that would allow the youth to reach their full potential and have a positive impact on national growth.

Mr Sulemana Gbana, Manager of Plan’s SPIIA, said the organisation was committed to building a just world of equality, where every child had the chance to realise his or her potential.

He entreated stakeholders to provide the necessary support to the youth so that they could navigate life with ease, citing their energy and desire to contribute to societal development.

The Manager stated that the youngsters were innovative and enterprising, which was why the Plan International Ghana wanted to establish a forum for them to get together to discuss ideas and network for business progress.

A few exhibitors who spoke with the Ghana News Agency, conveyed their delight at being a part of the event, and lauded Plan International Ghana for the initiative to grow their businesses.