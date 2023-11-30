Spillage of Dawhenya Irrigation Dam displaces over 600 residents

Over 600 residents of Prampram in the Ningo Prampram district of the Greater Accra Region, have been displaced due to the spillage of the Dawhenya irrigation dam.

The irrigation dam automatically spilled in the early hours of Monday, which submerged about five communities, affecting many livelihoods.

Ghana News Agency in an interview with Mr. Al Latif Tetteh Amanor, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Ningo Prampram District Assembly (NiPDA), he stated that the situation was devastating, saying the district assembly, in collaboration with the district NADMO officials, was in contact with the National Response Team to find the best remedy to stabilise the situation.

Mr. Amanor hinted that, after touring the affected communities, he noted that many property had been built on waterways, which, according to him, contributed to the unfortunate scenario.

The Ningo-Prampram DCE hinted that he would also invite the various clan heads and the chiefs to find the best way to avoid indiscriminate sales of lands within the district.

Mr. Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament, told the media that it was obvious that there was an increase in rainfall upstream and that the water had found its way into the dam.

He added that the situation could not solely be attributed to the spillage of the dam, arguing that some human-caused interventions could not be overlooked and the same must be investigated.

He alleged that some foreigners had connived with some locals to build right at the banks of the dam, saying other property were also sitting right in the middle of the waterways, and the district assembly was silent on the issues.

Mr. George noted that the blatant disrespect to building regulations was unacceptable, stressing that the authorities must move in to pull down all illegal structures to allow for the free flow of water and save lives and properties.

Mr. Michael Tetteh Eku Ningo Prampram, NADMO coordinator, told the Ghana News Agency that plans were advanced to get some relief items to the affected residents.

The Ghana News Agency observed that several residents, including children, were trapped in their homes after the spillage and took the courage of some locals to move in to rescue them to safety on Tuesday afternoon.