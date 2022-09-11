Spintex Knights Win Homecourt Hoops September-Fest 2022 Basketball Tournament

13 community basketball clubs in Accra met at the Jamestown community center on Saturday September 10 to compete for the MVP honours and trophies in the September -Fest Tournament organized by Homecourt Hoops, an American and Ghanaian Sports collaboration.

At the end of the fantastic event, Falina Abu led Vixens to win the trophy in the female category beating the energetic BSA. Vixens also won the MVP in the action package competition.

Spintex Knights beat Korle Bu Kings at the semifinals and defeated Guerrillas in the rousing final which caused fans watching on to stand on their feet to watch real action of speed, stamina and strength.

Hardworking Mustapha Ahmed of Knights was presented with the MVP Award by Yours Truly.

Some of the clubs that took part in the exciting competition were Dunk of Jamestown, Lost Charm, Vixens from the University of Ghana, BSA of Town Council Line, Guerrillas, Spintex Knights, Galaxy, and Korle Bu Kings.

There were exhibition matches involving three Under 14 clubs where the kids from Lost Charm thrilled the spectators.

Nathaniel Attoh, Director of Basketball Operations and Homecourt Hoops representative in Ghana said he was impressed with the standard of the game, and promised to organize more tournaments across the nation, especially in Cape Coast and Kumasi. He was optimistic that James Town can be the hub of the game in Ghana, and thanked all the sponsors.

Mr. Allon Freiman, President of Homecourt Hoops said the vision and mission is to unearth talents in Ghana, through education and sports for the development of Ghana which is a nice country with friendly people .

He expressed that the future of the game is the grassroots and prayed that more people will love the sport in Ghana and support the game.

He promised to sponsor the Accra Youth League.

Players who distinguished themselves on the court were presented with sneakers.

Ernest Koomson, coach of Dansoman Lost Charm commended the organisers and called for more of such tournaments. He was fully supported by coaches of Kings and Dunk Academy.

Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams, Youth Coordinator of the Ghana Olympic Committee who watched the semis and finals congratulated Homecourt Hoops for a successful and wonderful program, he advised the young players to train hard to realize their dreams of playing basketball.

The programme was sponsored by Kuul Kicks, Baden and Nike.